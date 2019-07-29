Multiple agencies take part in a rescue drill along the Broad River

About 8 a.m. July 20, a call went out from Oglethorpe County’s 9-1-1 dispatch stating that Madison County EMS director Bobby Smith’s two brothers had not returned the previous evening from a kayaking trip along the Broad River.
The Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office went to Briar’s Landing where the men had left their vehicle and found it was still there. After searching the immediate area, a call for mutual aid went out to Madison and surrounding counties and to other agencies and a coordinated ground, water and air search for the two lost kayakers began.
Luckily, it was all a drill.
It was about 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning when two volunteer kayakers were dropped in the Broad River and told to “get lost.”
EMS Director Bobby Smith said the agencies have been planning such a drill for many months, all designed to work through a multi-agency rescue as if it were the real thing.
So unlike a real emergency, a lot of things were already in place.
And even though they found both of the “lost brothers’ they did have a little trouble locating one of the “victims,” who had decided to branch off onto the South Fork of the Broad, which gave a greater challenge to his rescuers.
Smith said it was a pretty successful day and the group plans a debriefing meeting in the near future to see what they did right and what they could improve upon.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office recently acquired two new drones and though they are not up and running yet, drones from Elbert County were on hand, along with a helicopter from the Georgia State Patrol. This drill gave Madison County’s officers a chance to see how the drones operate during a “real” situation. Smith said the sheriff’s office will use them not only for rescues or manhunts, but for other things such as warrant service (to surveil a location before they approach it) and other things. The drones, he said, were purchased with the sheriff’s office’s seizure funds.
In addition to the two victims, eight “target” tarps were set up along about five miles of river that represented clues to the search (such as shoe, hat, paddle, etc.) that the drones and helicopter, as well as searchers in the river were to try and locate.
Smith said they had never had a search of that part of the river before, so it also gave them valuable information about the area. He said numerous private property owners along the river were very cooperative in letting them use their rights-of-way to set up for the exercise and while the drill was going on.
And it was also good training for all of the 9-1-1 dispatchers in the various counties and helped them learn how to communicate with each other quickly.
“A lot of the counties have different systems they operate on,” Smith said.
The event was announced over social media and each dispatch from 9-1-1 carried the message “be advised - this is a drill,” so that the public would be aware of what was going on.
Smith said he hopes to conduct a drill of this type at least every couple of years and he expressed his gratitude to all who came out and took part in the exercise.
PARTICIPATING AGENCIES
The Broad River drill was accomplished through the efforts of the following agencies and individuals. These included members of Madison County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Madison County Emergency Management (EMA), Madison County Rescue, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and 9-1-1 dispatch and county commission Chairman John Scarborough took part in the drill, along with their counterparts Elbert County and Oglethorpe County. Also involved in the drill were the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Georgia Forestry, the Salvation Army (provided meals to rescue workers), Rabun County drones, Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), the Athens-Clarke Mobile Command and Incident Command trailer, Oconee County EMA, the Broad River Sand Company (who allowed rescuers to use their site and built a ramp for river access) and multiple residents who own property along the river.
