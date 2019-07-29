Athens man charged with child molestation

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Monday, July 29. 2019
An Athens man was arrested recently on child molestation charges.

Jarvis Torrence Mack, 45, was charged with aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation.
According to Captain Jimmy Patton, the incidents occurred from 2014 to 2017 and involved an older teenager that lived in the same home as Mack during this period.
Patton said he was indicted by a grand jury and picked up for arrest on July 18. He remains in the Madison County Jail as of press time. No bond hearing has been set, Patton said.

Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.