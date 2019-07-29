Athens man charged with child molestation

An Athens man was arrested recently on child molestation charges.
Jarvis Torrence Mack, 45, was charged with aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation.
According to Captain Jimmy Patton, the incidents occurred from 2014 to 2017 and involved an older teenager that lived in the same home as Mack during this period.
Patton said he was indicted by a grand jury and picked up for arrest on July 18. He remains in the Madison County Jail as of press time. No bond hearing has been set, Patton said.
