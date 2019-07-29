School leaders emphasize bus rules

School buses will roll again Friday, Aug. 2, as Madison County schools begin a new term.
Transportation Director Kerrie Poteete wants motorists to be mindful of this and exercise extra precautions when encountering a school bus. She also wants them to be aware of some basic rules regarding buses.
“Please be aware of children at the bus stops, especially in the early mornings waiting for the bus,” Poteete stressed. “Children are not always aware of the dangers around them, so it is up to the community to take that extra step to be cautious during this time of year.”
First and foremost, Poteete warns – do not pass a school bus.
“If you are not sure, stop,” she said. “It’s better to be a few minutes late than to injure a child.” (See charts for illustrations of traffic rules regarding school buses.)
Deadline for address changes and student enrollment for a bus route is Tuesday, July 30. This should be done at the board of education’s central office, 800 Madison Street, Danielsville.
“Please note, bus routes must be adjusted to accommodate new students, or students with over the summer address changes who must ride the bus on the first day of school,” Poteete said.
Bus transportation employees will be on hand during school open houses to assist parents and students with any specific bus questions.
BUS SAFETY FOR STUDENTS
Poteete urges students to arrive at their bus stop at least ten minutes early. Also, never “chase” the bus if you miss it.
If your child misses the bus, call 706-795-2191, extension 1411 for bus dispatch or extension 1034 to reach Poteete.
“During the first week while the schedules are getting worked out, we will send the bus back to get a student, if needed,” she said.
Students should never attempt to walk (and parents should never drive students) to another bus stop, Poteete said.
Once at the bus stop, wait 12 feet away from traffic in a single line for the bus and remember to remove those headphones. “Do not board or exit a bus with headphones in your ears,” she stressed.
Poteete also urges students to make sure they have everything they need with them in their book bag before the bus arrives.
“We are looking forward to a great year,” Poteete said. “Thank you for your help in keeping our children safe.”
School leaders emphasize bus rules
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry