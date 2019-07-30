John Sanford “Sammy” Hardegree, Jr. (7-28-2019)

WINDER - John Sanford “Sammy” Hardegree, Jr., 72, Winder passed away on July 28, 2019.
A native of Barrow County, he was the son of the late John S. Hardegree Sr. and Louise Morrow Hardegree. He was a 1967 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. He went on to receive his Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business.
Mr. Hardegree’s career included building several successful businesses in the Winder-Barrow community and beyond. Once retired, he joined the police academy, earned his captain’s license and worked as a park ranger.
Sammy’s notable accolades include appearing in the "Who's Who of Georgia" in 1972, and active memberships in the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce, Treasurer of the Jaycees, Winder Downtown Business Association, Winder Lions Club, National Rifle Association, National Federation of Independent Businesses, and Candidate for State House of Representatives District 64. He was member of the First Christian Church in Winder and held both elder and deacon positions. He was further involved with multiple civic organizations and philanthropic endeavors.
Sammy was passionately devoted to his family and friends. He was a loyal fan of the Georgia Bulldawgs.
He leaves his beloved wife, Deborah “Debbie” Thomas Hardegree; his son, John S. Hardegree III (Lauren Kortrey); daughter Haley Anna Hardegree Holt and her husband Chris; a brother Douglas E. Hardegree; a sister Laura Jean Potter; and his grandson John S. “Jay” Hardegree IV.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Smith Memory Chapel.
Funeral service: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial to follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are being held by the Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
