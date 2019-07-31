Reveille gets final approval from Hall BOC

A massive $600 million development on Hwy. 211 next to Road Atlanta near Braselton may soon begin work following action July 25 by the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
The Hall BOC approved adding 21 conditions to the controversial Reveille development. Many of the changes were added by the developers, Rotunda Land Group.
The 508-acre development is a revival of the failed Atlanta Riverwalk project, which didn’t attract enough investment to get off the ground. The BOC had previously approved the Riverwalk project.
The BOC approved the condition changes in a 4-1 vote, with chairman Richard Higgins voting against the changes.
Under the conditions approved, the project is being downsized by 399 housing units, putting the total around 1,575 homes.
Housing in the development will be a mix of single-family and townhomes built over five “pods.” The homes will be designed in a Southern craftsman-coastal style, Rotunda officials said.
Reveille will also have an area for commercial shops and a hotel, a multi-use trail, and other amenities, according to plans for the project.
Housing will be accessed from alleyways behind the homes. Among the conditions in the project, the BOC approved changing setbacks to allow homes to be closer to the street to accommodate the “back-loading” for automobiles.
