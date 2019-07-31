“We have no immediate plans to build a hospital,” Jerry Wise, campus administrator for Northridge Medical Center, said last week.
Wise came to the Commerce facility in April, he said.
Wise’s comments were a change from those expressed by Judy Warner, the former COO of the facility. She told the Commerce City Council in May 2018 that the company would build a new hospital in two years. “We are in the process of acquiring land,” Warner said.
The hospital announced in April 2018 that it would close its surgical unit and stop psychological services for senior citizens by June 1, 2018.
The facility will undergo several renovations over the next few months, Wise said, starting with a new roof in a few weeks.
See the full story in the July 31 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Hospital head says job is 'to shore up what we have’
