BOE hires CM for new high school

County school leaders have hired a construction manager for the new Jackson County High School after a split board earlier had left the issue unresolved.
The Jackson County Board of Education previously tabled the decision at a meeting July 22.
During that meeting, the decision to hire Carroll Daniel Construction to oversee the project was split 2-2 with Don Clerici and Beau Hollett opposed, Lynne Massey-Wheeler and Carol Anglin in support and Michael Cronic absent.
The issue revolved around the construction manager (CM) process. Clerici and Hollett preferred receiving a hard bid first instead of hiring a CM, who would assemble a bid package into a guaranteed maximum price (GMP). No official vote was taken on July 22.
At a second called meeting on July 25, superintendent April Howard said system officials talked with their attorney, reviewed their process and stood by the recommendation to hire Carroll Daniel.
The BOE approved that recommendation in a 4-1 vote, with only Clerici opposed.
See the full story in the July 31 issue of The Jackson Herald.
