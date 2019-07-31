Braselton subdivision gets initial nod

Developers of a proposed subdivision in Braselton cleared the first of several hurdles last week.

The Jackson County Planning Commission voted July 25 to recommend approval of a map amendment for 73.76 acres at 8308 Hwy. 53, Braselton. Jackson County’s Board of Commissioners will consider the request at its Aug. 19 meeting.

See the full story in the July 31 issue of The Jackson Herald.
