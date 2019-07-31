Developers of a proposed subdivision in Braselton cleared the first of several hurdles last week.
The Jackson County Planning Commission voted July 25 to recommend approval of a map amendment for 73.76 acres at 8308 Hwy. 53, Braselton. Jackson County’s Board of Commissioners will consider the request at its Aug. 19 meeting.
See the full story in the July 31 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Braselton subdivision gets initial nod
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry