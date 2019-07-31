Watch out for scammers

Wednesday, July 31. 2019
MAINSTREET NEWSPAPERS INC. has received complaints from a few readers about a phone scam asking for your credit card information based on classified ads in our newspapers.

These calls did not originate from this newspaper. If you receive a call from someone who says they are representing us asking for your credit card but are unsure, call our main number, 706-367-5233.
