MAINSTREET NEWSPAPERS INC. has received complaints from a few readers about a phone scam asking for your credit card information based on classified ads in our newspapers.
These calls did not originate from this newspaper. If you receive a call from someone who says they are representing us asking for your credit card but are unsure, call our main number, 706-367-5233.
Watch out for scammers
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry