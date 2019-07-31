Thomas David Carter (7-29-2019)

Thomas David Carter, 86, passed away on July 29, 2019.
A native of Hall County, Mr. Carter was the son of the late Johnny B. and Viola Stover Carter. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, the late Jean Wages Carter. Mr. Carter was a U.S. Army Veteran and an industrial engineer who spent the latter part of his career teaching at Athens Tech.
He is survived by his wife Mary Wheelis Carter; along with his children Phillip (Cindy) Carter and Patricia (Jack) Payne, all of Winder; grandchildren include, Brad (Lauren) Carter, Matthew Carter, Josh (Laura) Payne, and Tyler (Amanda) Payne; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Emree, Harper, Ezra, Asher and Hattie.
David was also blessed with an inherited family through his second marriage. Those survivors include children, Karen (Kevin) Barrett, Kelly (Brad) Powell, and Todd (Jesica) Conner; grandchildren, Carrie (Jesse) Owens, Zach (Rebecca) Barrett, Lindsey (Eric) Plant, Joe Conner, and Brody Conner; and great-grandchildren, Sophie Grace, Cate, Hannah Grey, Mary Leigh, Amelia and Ada.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel with Brad Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
