Back to school Friday for Banks students

Banks County students will return to school for the new year on Friday, Aug. 2. Enrollment is expected to increase slightly to approximately 2,850, which is an additional 50 students over last year.
Staff changes include the following in administration:
•Amanda Dale, former assistant principal at Lula Elementary School is principal of Banks County Primary School.
•Michael Boyle, former assistant principal at Banks County Middle School is now principal of the school.
•Hank Ramey, former principal at BMCS, is assistant superintendent of administrative services.
•Joy Edwards is assistant superintendent of instruction.
Other staff news includes the addition of a mental health clinician, Amber Collins, who will assist with providing mental health services for students and families.
“We are also adding a social and emotional learning curriculum for all students K-12, 7 Mindsets,” superintendent Ann Hopkins states. “We will also be adding an additional resource officer to our SRO/HERO unit.”
