Jackson Co. softball preview

•Coach: Kristin Croteau, first year
•2018 record: 20-13
•Key players: Sara Beth Allen, Sr.; Abigail Allen, Sr.; Madison Miller, Jr.; Whitney Hulsey, So.
•Infielders: Whitney Hulsey, So. (catcher-shortstop); Lola Clark, Fr. (catcher); Peri Foster, So. (third base); Hanna Mahoney, Fr. (shortstop); Maggie Knox, Fr. (shortstop); Abby Harrell, Sr. (second base); Zulay Jimenez, Jr. (second base); Hailey Harpis, Fr. (first base)
•Outfielders: Abigail Allen, Sr.; Sara Beth Allen, Sr.; Nessa Gutierrez, Sr.; Madison Miller, Jr.; Grace Tate, So.; Riley Skinner, So.; Jordan Price, So.; Blayne Dowdie, Fr.; Maliah Lee, Fr.; Madelyn Losquadro, Fr.
•Pitchers: Sara Beth Allen, Sr.; Maliah Lee, Fr.; Jordan Price, So.
•Strengths: New coach Kristin Croteau described her first Panther team as a “fun and hardworking group of girls with a desire to win games.” Jackson County also returns one of the best players in the state: Georgia Tech commit Sara Beth Allen. Allen hit. 479 with six homers and 38 RBIs last year in earning first-team all-state honors. Allen is also the Panthers’ top returning pitcher after going 15-6 with a 2.38 ERA with 88 strikeouts. The returning cast for Jackson County includes the speedy Madison Miller, who hit. 396 and swiped 36 bases in 2018; Abigail Allen, who hit. 417; and Whitney Hulsey, who hit .360.
•Weaknesses: With Croteau being new to the program, there will be some adjustments in Year 1. She said learning all the abilities of each player stands as one of the biggest obstacles.
•Region outlook: Croteau said her squad is “a top-of-the-region team.” Jackson County, which has won three region titles in the past seven seasons, is just two years removed from its most recent region championship and finished third in 8-AAA last year. The Panthers compete in a region that features last year’s state champion, Franklin County, and state runner-up, Jefferson. Two of the past three state champions have come from Region 8-AAA (East Jackson in 2016 and Franklin County in 2018).
•Season outlook/team goals: Jackson County, which is coming off back-to-back seasons of at least 20 wins, has fielded one of the better programs in Class AAA the past two seasons. The Panthers reached the state quarterfinals in Columbus in 2017 and advanced to the Sweet 16 last year. Croteau said her team’s goal is to complete the season by winning its last game. Unless the team were to miss the postseason, Jackson County winning its last game would mean winning the state championship.
Jackson Co. softball preview
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry