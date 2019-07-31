JCCHS girls’ basketball program to hold skills clinics

Wednesday, July 31. 2019
The Jackson County Comprehensive High School girls’ basketball program has announced a six-session skills series for youth basketball players.
The series will be held at Panther Indoor Stadium from 6:30-8 p.m. on Sept. 4, Sept. 11, Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 9.
The sessions are open to players in grades 4-8. The cost for the entire series is $100 (no partial payments are accepted for fewer sessions). All payments must be made by Sept. 2. Checks can be made payable to the JCCHS Tip Off Club or payment can be made online via Google form.
Jackson County head coach Aaron Schuck will guide all six sessions. During the skills series, youth players will run the same drills current varsity players use daily in practice. Each player will also learn the terminology the varsity team uses for offense, defense and special situations. All players will receive a skill series T-shirt, a completed evaluation form and a payer development packet containing drill work, basketball concepts and Jackson County team terminology.
For more information, contact Schuck at aschuck@jcss.us.
