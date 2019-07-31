Saine to play baseball at Emmanuel

Jackson County wrapped up its baseball season back in April, but Zac Saine made sure he hadn’t played his last game.
The Panther catcher and utility player reached out to Emmanuel College’s baseball program at the conclusion of the season and ended up securing a spot on the Lions’ roster.
“I emailed coach (Jeff) Kilgore and he reached back out and it just all fell into place from there,” Saine said.
Saine will move on to Emmanuel after hitting .346 with four home runs and 26 RBIs as a senior, earning both all-region and all-area recognition.
"I am so proud of Zac for deciding to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level," Jackson County coach Matt Bolt said. "Zac swings for power while using all parts of the field. Once on base, Zac is a threat to steal bases at any point, as he reads the ball well and has tremendous speed. In addition, Zac is a great defensive catcher. All in all, Zac is a phenomenal baseball player, and I know his hard work, determination and drive will have him competing for playing time as soon as he steps on campus."
Saine said the appeal of Emmanuel, an NCAA Division II school in Franklin Springs, was the close-community feel.
“I like the smaller feel because the teachers and all the staff are there for your best interest and are always willing to help,” Saine said. “The coaching staff at Emmanuel is really great as well as I just felt like I connected with them really well.”’
Saine will likely play catcher at Emmanuel but could be used elsewhere on the field given the versatility he demonstrated in high school.
“If they need me to fill another position I’ll be more than willing to do so,” he said. “Playing pretty much every position in high school will give me a great head start if I do get moved around the field.”
Saine said he’s looking forward to growing as a player in college.
“I am very excited to have the opportunity to go play some more and continue to develop my craft,” he said.
