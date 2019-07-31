Commerce’s Spikes finishes runner-up in Super Pro division

Commerce’s Susan Spikes nabbed a second-place finish in the Super Pro division during Saturday racing action at Atlanta Dragway.
Spikes, driving a 2001 Undercover, fell in the finals to Buford’s Dylan Coggins.
Coggins, in his second final in two weeks, got the win with a slightly better reaction time than Spikes. Coggins dialed in a 4.86 and ran a 4.870 at 140.36 mph and a 0.014 reaction. Susan Spikes dialed in a 5.03 and ran a 5.042 ET at 137.25 mph and a 0.032 reaction.
Spikes beat Hoschton’s Justin Belfanco in his 1968 Camaro in the semifinals.
In other racing action, Commerce’s Calvin Boyer, driving a 1983 Malibu, lost in the Pro division semifinals to Will Spear, who went on to lose in the finals.
