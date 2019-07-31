Reid saw ‘good things’ at Habersham camp

The Banks County Leopards’ summer has been filled with workouts, 7-on-7 work and a few padded camps.
The last padded camp came July 17-18 at Habersham Central High School, where the Leopards saw competition from Jefferson to Commerce to Chestatee, among other teams.
“We saw some pretty good competition,” head coach Jay Reid said. “I feel pretty good about where we’re at. During the competition, I felt like we did some good things.
“Still have things to work on, but we’re heading in the right direction.”
Overall, Reid said the team has had an “excellent” summer of work. Compared to last summer, the team is “lightyears” ahead of 2018.
“We’ve made a lot of progress,” Reid said. “As far as our kids are concerned, they’re bought-in, they’re tough. They’ve improved physically, mentally, all around as better ball players and better athletes.
“We’ve seen great improvements. Really, out of those young guys, we’re talking several linemen and (running) backs, talking 10th-graders, really, that have had a great offseason and turned around they’ve had a great summer. A lot of them are playing like juniors already.”
Reid added the main goal is to get the younger players playing like upperclassmen.
The offensive and defensive lines have seen a “good bit” of improvement, according to Reid. The core of the offensive line returns from last season.
“We’ve seen really good things out of Tanner Kaminsky, and Dawson Wellborn made a transition from tight end to tackle,”’ Reid said. “I think that’s going to be a good transition for us. He’s playing pretty well at tackle, right now.”
Other players like Talmadge Wilkinson, Jeremiah Logan and Tanner Gowder have all seen more field time during the summer.
“Those three are looking much better,” Reid said.
The running backs have been led during the summer by the team’s second-leading rusher in 2018, Jonathan Moon.
“We know what he’s got,” Reid said.
Other running backs have shown what they have, too, during summer work for Reid.
“Our halfbacks are all really the same, except for (Jacob) Lehotsky,” he said. “I feel like we’ve got more capable guys back there at the halfback (position) that make plays and have shown pretty good speed and blocking ability out of that group.”
Reid saw ‘good things’ at Habersham camp
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry