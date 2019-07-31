Tennis: BC tennis players compete in state junior league event

The high school tennis season ended in April and doesn’t begin until next February.
That fact, though, didn’t stop many of the Banks County High School tennis players from continuing to work on their game.
The tennis players, along with the help of parent volunteers, formed a junior league team in the spring through the Northeast Georgia Tennis Association. The team’s success during that time catapulted it to the state tournament, which was held in Macon July 19-21.
The team didn’t make it to the championship Sunday, but the team gathered a lot of experience.
The girls’ team was comprised of Chloe Smith, Jaden Hoard, Amber Morris, Aspen Davis, Makayla Beckett, Channing Boswell and Betsy Chambers. The boys’ team was comprised of Carter Stroud, Tyler Morris, Ronnie Jones and Luke Barnett.
In the spring, the two teams played against other local spring teams like North Hall and Habersham County. Then, in a tournament at Habersham, the Banks County teams won and advanced to Macon.
The state tournament was a round-robin format. Banks County competed in the intermediate league against three other teams.
Banks County went 2-2 overall in Macon. Every match was comprised of five lines of play (two singles, boys and girls; two doubles, boys and girls; and one mixed-doubles line).
Banks County High School tennis coach Natasha Savage couldn’t coach the team during the league; however, she could watch from afar as players competed and worked with the parent volunteers.
“It was a great opportunity for our kids to have a racquet in their hands,” she said, “and to be able to compete.
“They saw some great competition at this tournament, even during the spring league, but especially at the state level, seeing some advanced players participate in that and give (them) some different looks. When you go through your areas that’s close to you, you see some of the same styles ... it was a good experience for them to see some different styles of tennis.”
Savage added it was “exciting” to see many of the high school players want to compete outside of the school team to get better.
“The thing we were trying to accomplish is just to provide opportunity for them to have some court time and just to hit the ball, have a racquet in their hand,” Savage said. “Whether they’re hitting against each other or playing in these tournaments or these leagues, it’s just a way to provide an opportunity to be on the court.”
Savage said parent volunteers helped coordinate open-court practices for the players. Players also took part in tennis camps and working with other tennis instructors.
“They’ve been very active, and they’re very focused on trying to improve their game to be better for next tennis season,” Savage said.
