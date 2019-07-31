Jefferson softball preview

•Coach: Kacie Bostwick, fifth year
•2018 record: 30-8
•Key players: Livi Blackstock, Jr.; Abby Beatty, Jr.; MacKenzie Turner, Jr.; Caroline Brownlee, Sr.; Amber Tullis, Sr.; Camoreena Hart, So.; Ravyn Saxon, So.
•Infielders: MacKenzie Turner, Jr.; Livi Blackstock, Jr.; Chloe Hiatt, Sr.; Gracie Ledford, Sr.; Caroline Brownlee, Sr.; Amber Tullis, Sr.
•Outfielders: Abby Beatty, Jr.; Emily Matthews, Jr.; Caroline Brownlee, Sr.; Reagan Sayne, Sr.
•Pitchers: Camoreena Hart, So.; Ravyn Saxon, So.
•Strengths: Jefferson will enjoy strong senior leadership with six 12th graders returning from a team that played for a state championship last year and won 30 games. That’s led to strong team chemistry for this edition of the Dragons. “In terms of team dynamic and leadership and things like that, they all get along, and it’s great,” coach Kacie Bostwick said. The team returns one of its biggest weapons from last year, junior Abby Beatty, who hit .451 with five home runs and 30 RBIs.
•Weaknesses: Jefferson had one of the best pitchers in the state the past two years with Emily Perrin. With Perrin now graduated, the Dragons will turn to a pair of sophomore hurlers — Camoreena Hart and Ravyn Saxon — who will split time in the circle. But Bostwick said the inexperience might not be much of a hindrance. “Maybe that takes some of the pressure off,” Bostwick said. “They don’t really know what to be nervous about … I think that youngness can also be a strength as well.”
•Region outlook: The power of Region 8-AAA was on full display last season when Jefferson and Franklin County played for the state championship in what was a rematch of the 8-AAA championship. The region also includes a Sweet 16 team from last year with Jackson County. Bostwick said the top four seeds in the region this year “could go to anybody.” Meanwhile, Jefferson has won three consecutive region titles — the last two coming as members of 8-AAA. Bostwick doesn’t see the pressure to win a fourth-straight region title as a negative. “I wouldn’t even call it pressure,” she said. “Because I think when you talk about pressure, that means you can think about some negativity … I think of it as an opportunity. We have an opportunity for four in a row.”
•Season outlook/team goals: Bostwick said the team’s focus all year long will be offensive production. “We come from a tough region, and they’re going to score runs because they’re great ball teams so we’ve got to produce,” she said. Jefferson hopes that an efficient offense can produce a fourth-straight region crown and a third trip to the state quarterfinals in Columbus in four years. Bostwick said even though the team has six seniors, there’s also a large contingent of younger players. “If we develop those young kids and give them a good experience and hopefully we make it to the postseason to where those young kids get to be a part of Columbus again … Our goal is to always be in Columbus. It’s a great place to be,” Bostwick said.
