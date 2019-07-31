East Jackson softball preview

•Coach: Will Bartlett, first year
•2018 record: 12-14
•Key players: Isabel Harrison, Lindsey Little, Debra Crowe and Ashlyn Trimble
•Infielders: Madison Bruce (catcher), Julie Chancy (catcher), Ashlyn Trimble (second base), Amy Nixon (second base), Lindsey Little (third base), Haley Barnett (third base), Debra Crowe (shortstop) and Nicole Bassett (shortstop)
•Outfielders: Isabel Harrison, Abby Wilson, Hannah Williamson, Myla Pulliam and Emma Anderson
•Pitchers: Ashlyn Trimble, Bailey Wilber, Lindsey Little and Isabel Harrison
•Strengths: First-year coach Will Bartlett said former coach Donnie Byrom created a lasting culture of “work ethic and grit.” Bartlett said this team also has “selfless players willing to play anywhere on the field. With that foundation in place, Bartlett looks for this team to be strong on the base paths as the Eagles devoted a wealth of time to that facet of the game in the offseason. East Jackson will also be armed with four strong pitchers who likely throw an equal number of innings, according to Bartlett.
•Weaknesses: East Jackson lost a big senior class from last year and the numbers throughout the program are low with 20 players. There will also be a transitional phase to a new coach and new philosophies.
•Region outlook: Bartlett said the Eagles play in “probably the toughest region in the state, so every game will be a challenge. It's like football in the SEC. You know that at least one team from the region will be making a run in Columbus and playing for a state title every year.” Last year’s state champion, Franklin County, and state runner-up Jefferson both came from Region 8-AAA. The region has produced two of the past three state champions (East Jackson in 2016 and Franklin County in 2018). “I think the competition we face during region play and in the region tournament really prepares us for postseason play,” Bartlett said. “Hopefully we will get our shot to make another run this year.”
•Season outlook/ team goals: Bartlett said it might sound cliché but the team’s goals are to “compete with confidence every single rep,” “control only what you can control” and “get one percent better every single day.” The Eagles’ more season-oriented goal is to return to the state playoffs after missing out in 2018. The program is not far removed from its glory from the 2015 and 2016 seasons when it reached the Elite Eight and then won the state title, respectively. “With the region as strong as it is, (returning to state) will be a challenge, but we are excited for the challenge,” Bartlett said. “We start region play the first week of the season, so we will find out real quick how well we prepared this summer.
