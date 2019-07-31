Commerce softball preview

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, July 31. 2019
•Coach: Melissa Mullis, second year
•2018 record: 22-7
•Key players: Teresa Dixon, Sr.; Rachel Morgan, Jr.; Carson Hobbs, So.; Grace Hobbs, So.; Anna Taylor, So.; Kylee Taylor, So.; Emma Davis, Jr.; Gabbie Deaton, Jr.; Maggie Mullis, Jr.; Haley Horne, Sr.; Landry Kate Martin, Jr.; Maggie Blackmon, Sr.; Paige Vickery, Fr.
•Infielders: Paige Vickery, Fr. (infielder); Kylee Taylor, So. (third base-catcher); Anna Taylor, So. (infielder); Grace Hobbs, So. (catcher); Carson Hobbs, So. (first base); Landry Kate Martin, Jr. (shortstop); Maggie Mullis, Jr. (catcher-third base-shortstop-second base); Gabbie Deaton, Jr. (second base-shortstop); Rachel Morgan, Jr. (third base-shortstop-second base); Emma Davis, Jr. (first base); Teresa Dixon, Sr. (first base); Haley Horne, Sr. (second base); Maggie Blackmon, Sr. (third base); Lauren Roach, Sr. (third base)
•Outfielders: Paige Vickery, Fr.; Kylee Taylor, So.; Anna Taylor, So.; Grace Hobbs, So.; Carson Hobbs, So.; Landry Kate Martin, Jr.; Maggie Mullis, Jr.; Gabbie Deaton, Jr.; Rachel Morgan, Jr.; Emma Davis, Jr.; Teresa Dixon, Sr.; Haley Horne, Sr.; Maggie Blackmon, Sr.; Lauren Roach, Sr.
•Pitchers: Paige Vickery, Fr.; Carson Hobbs, So.; Rachel Morgan, Jr.; Teresa Dixon, Sr.
•Strengths: Second-year head coach Melissa Mullis said the team's strengths will be versatility, skills, abilities, experience and the "love for the game."
•Weaknesses: Team chemistry
•Region outlook: Commerce is coming off back-to-back Region 8-A championships. The team suffered regular-season-region losses to Prince Avenue and George Walton last season. Prince Avenue finished second in the region and finished as runners-up in Class A Private. George Walton made it to the Elite Eight in Class A Private. Mullis also expects Towns County and Hebron Christian to have "great athletes" that will make the competition in the region "fierce."
•Season outlook: "We have a tough schedule ahead of us, and we are taking it one game at a time," Mullis said. "It is always our hope that the challenges we face in each game along the way will help prepare us, mold us, and shape us to become a great team that accomplishes great feats. I think we have a special group of girls that love this game and want to win it all for their school, their town, their families and themselves. I am excited to see what they will do."
