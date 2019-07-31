Softball: Bailey has high hopes for Apalachee in first year at helm

In three seasons, Allan Bailey has transformed Apalachee High School’s baseball team into a playoff contender, leading the Wildcats to their first-ever postseason appearance this past spring.
After being tapped to also run the school’s softball team, he is looking to carry that same momentum this fall to a program that already has an established track record of success, including a region championship last year.
“We’ve had a fantastic summer with a full schedule of games and team-building exercises, and I’ve seen a lot of great things,” said Bailey, whose Wildcats open the regular season Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Jefferson. “It’s helped me get to know the players on a personal level and see what they’re capable of and they’re capable of a lot.
“Our goal is to win the region again and make a run at the state championship. We feel like with our depth and talent, that’s a real possibility. Everyone is working hard and the girls are bought in.”
See more in the July 31 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
