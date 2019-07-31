Softball: After move up to GISA, Knights chase another state title

After the Bethlehem Christian Academy softball team was resurrected in the spring of 2018, the Knights went on a dominant two-year run in the GICAA, going 29-3, including a 17-0 finish and a state championship this past spring.
With the program’s new transition to the GISA and a fall schedule, the Knights are aiming for a second state title in the same calendar year. And with seven returning starters and the bulk of the team back, it’s a realistic goal for coach Michael Clarke’s squad.
“We know it’s going to be a challenge and we’re looking forward to it,” said Clarke, whose team will open its regular season Aug. 15 at home against Briarwood Academy. “These girls have been busting their tails at summer practices and in the weight room and they’ve done everything we’ve asked. It’s a really special group.”
Leading the charge is junior catcher Lindzie Owen, who has been a constant threat and speedster at the top of the Knights’ lineup the past two seasons. Clarke said third baseman Mycah Baker has gotten stronger in the offseason and will continue to provide a big power threat in the middle of the lineup, while shortstop Hannah Still will again lock down the left side of the infield.
Taylor Anne Buckner, another solid hitter, has moved over to center field to take over for the graduated Kaleigh Roseland and already has received collegiate offers, while Jadyn Goddard and Anna Foil return in the outfield, and Ellie Jones will take over at first base for the graduated Callie Birt.
See more in the July 31 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
