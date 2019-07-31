Barrow school board will be asked to tear down CFIT wing

The Barrow County Board of Education will be asked to approve the demolition of the oldest wing of the Center for Innovative Teaching at its meeting Tuesday.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, said the bid of $114,600 would demolish the wing on the left facing the school building. Complete Demolition Services of Carrollton will be recommended for the job.
The remainder of the building was painted gray this summer. The wing to be demolished was part of the original school. The old wing has asbestos in it and that must be removed as part of tearing it down.
The CFIT has been an elementary, middle and high school. It was the Winder High School before the new Winder-Barrow High School was built. Its last use was as Russell Middle School before the new facility at the intersection of McNeal St. and West Candler Rd. was built.
Perno said improvements have been made at the school have been made in the past two years.
The demolition is “another step in that direction,” Perno said.
The school district has signed an agreement with the Barrow Community Foundation for a fundraising drive to seek $13 million for CFIT.
Land cleared by the wing will be used primarily for parking at the school, Perno said.
See more from Tuesday's meeting in the July 31 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
