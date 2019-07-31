Officials hold ribbon cutting for new ambulance stationed at NGMC Barrow

Since putting a new ambulance into service and stationing it at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Barrow County Emergency Services has seen improved response times in the area, according to officials.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new ambulance was held at the hospital Tuesday, July 30. County and City of Winder officials, emergency personnel, hospital doctors and staffers, and Barrow County Chamber of Commerce officials were in attendance.
The county board of commissioners in March approved a three-year contract, effective July 1, not to exceed $135,000 annually, with the hospital to station an ambulance there, meaning that an ambulance is now stationed inside the Winder city limits.
The issue had been a contentious one between the city and the county as the two sides at one point went to court over it. City officials wanted an ambulance to be stationed inside the city limits with the goal of improving response times.
“We’re honored to be a part of this project between the county and city and to be able to provide this life-saving service,” said Chad Hatfield, president of NGMC Barrow.
Hatfield said the ambulance officially went into service at 3 p.m. July 25 and had responded to 21 calls as of 11 a.m. July 30.
“The response times, from what we’re seeing and hearing, are a lot better,” Hatfield said. “So we have seen an improved service and we hope to continue that.”
County manager Mike Renshaw said the ribbon cutting was “momentous” and said the new ambulance is “an outstanding piece of equipment.”
Winder mayor David Maynard thanked the board of commissioners and said he was “thrilled” with the ambulance.
