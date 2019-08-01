Linda Jane Watson (7-31-2019)

Linda Jane Watson, 69, went to the Lord peacefully in her home on July 31, 2019 in Colbert. After a brave battle with colon cancer, her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.
Linda was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She adored her grandbabies, and all three of them sure loved their “Granna.” She was an active member of Anchor Bible Church. Her interests included reading, video games (especially Zelda) and sweet tea. She was a talented artist and enjoyed crocheting beautiful clothes, animals and toys for her grandbabies later in life.
Linda was born on July 25, 1950, in Greensboro, to William Lord and Mildred Hammond. She was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Watson Jr.; her father, William Lord; and step-father, Vern Hammond.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 50 years, Jim Watson; her daughters, Keri Dobberstein (Todd), Cedar Park, Texas; Sara Beth Selby (Shannon), Firestone, Colo.; and her three grandchildren, Hannah and Eli Dobberstein, and Marley Selby.
Pallbearers for the service will be her nephews: Ken Watson, John Watson, Greg Watson, Jody Watson, Zack Lester and Ben Newton.
Funeral service: Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Lord and Stephens in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 2, 2019, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Apalachee Prior Cemetery in Morgan County. Pastor Barry Black of Anchor Bible Church will officiate.
“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
