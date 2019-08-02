Safety improvements planned on Hwy. 164

A road improvement project on Highway 164 in Banks County is planned to make the road safer.
The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a contract to Southern States Pavement Markings for the project. It will involve placing rumble strips, a road safety feature used to alert drivers of lane lines, on the highway.
Similar road improvements are planned in 11 counties in the region.
