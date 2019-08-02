Safety improvements planned on Hwy. 164

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Friday, August 2. 2019
A road improvement project on Highway 164 in Banks County is planned to make the road safer.
The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a contract to Southern States Pavement Markings for the project. It will involve placing rumble strips, a road safety feature used to alert drivers of lane lines, on the highway.
Similar road improvements are planned in 11 counties in the region.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.