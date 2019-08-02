Jackson County’s McWhorter remembers coaching Pro Football Hall of Famer

About 30 years ago, Rich McWhorter walked out of the Charlton County field house and spotted a player in a rec football game taking place on the high school’s football field.
This player wasn’t bigger than the other kids, but he was certainly leaving them in the dust.
“I want to tell you, his speed was completely different … I said, ‘This kid ain’t going to grow up to be no offensive lineman,’” McWhorter said. “’This kid, he will be special his whole life.’”
As it turned out, that kid grew up to be one of the best defensive backs to ever play the game. Champ Bailey will receive his gold jacket Saturday when he’ll be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. McWhorter, now at Jackson County, ended up coaching Bailey at Charlton County High School from 1992-1995 before Bailey went on to star at the University of Georgia and in the NFL.
McWhorter counts coaching Bailey — who played in 12 Pro Bowls and recorded 53 interceptions in the NFL — as one of the cherished moments of his long career.
“To say, hey, you got to coach a gold jacket, that’s an incredible feeling,” he said.
McWhorter will be able to see Bailey’s induction in person as he’s been invited to the ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. He’ll have seats on the field.
“It’s an incredible honor,” McWhorter said.
McWhorter raved about Bailey as a person and student as much as he did about his on-the-field exploits. Bailey and his brothers Ronald (who played at Georgia) and Boss (who played at Georgia and in the NFL) all starred for McWhorter at Charlton County.
“Those kids were incredibly talented but were the most humble, easy-to-coach, no-maintenance at all to deal with,” McWhorter said.
Bailey scarcely left any game — playing quarterback, running back, defensive back and returning kicks and punts. Bailey totaled 5,855 offensive yards and 58 touchdowns in his high school career.
“He’s a guy that at the end of the game we’re dragging him off the field,” McWhorter said.
Back then, only two football all-star games existed — the North-South all-star game and the Georgia-Florida all-star game. McWhorter remembered the process of selecting teams for the Georgia-Florida High School all-star game one year. A high school coach actually asked McWhorter if he thought Bailey, a future first-round pick, was really good enough to play in that game.
“I looked at him and I said, ‘Yes. He is good enough to play in Georgia-Florida High School game, and you’ll see him in the Georgia-Florida college game’ … He was incredible.”
McWhorter was in awe of Bailey’s overall athletic ability. Bailey went on to run track at UGA while playing football in Athens. McWhorter believes Bailey could have played other sports, too, in college.
“Champ could have been a college basketball player at guard,” McWhorter said. “I really believe that. No question I think he could have been.”
McWhorter doesn’t get to talk to as Bailey much anymore these days (though he does talk occasionally with Boss, who now lives in Jackson County). He understands that Bailey is busy.
“I can only imagine what his day consists of by the time he gets up and the time he goes to bed with people wanting his time, especially now,” McWhorter said.
But he said that he was “truly blessed” to have been invited to Canton by Bailey.
“There’s no question that I was going to be there,” McWhorter said. “It would be great to see him for five seconds, but if we don’t that’s fine, because this is a celebration for him and his family. That’s what this is about, and I’m just so honored just to get to be off to the side to witness it.”
