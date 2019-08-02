Madison County isn’t just replacing four seniors from 2018, Mattie Griffith is also no longer with the team. So, no Griffith and no Laney Bales means no returning catchers for the Red Raiders.
Challenge accepted for junior Gracie Nix. Already the junior varsity catcher, the position was Nix’s to lose, but she didn’t leave any doubt with her performance this summer. Catching harder pitchers with more movement, against better competition, Nix impressed with her energy and quickness.
“Gracie has made the most of her opportunities,” said head coach Ken Morgan. “She has really stepped up and has been a big plus back there. She’s done really great blocking the ball, handling pitches, paying attention to signs and doing the right things with our pitch calling, and she handles pitchers well. She goes to talk to them a lot. I think she’s very mature for being a first-year varsity catcher and I’m excited about her having a great season.”
For the rest of the story, see the August 1 edition of the Madison County Journal
SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Gracie Nix locks down the catcher position during summer season
