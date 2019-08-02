Any other program would be concerned about finding a replacement for a pitcher like Kinley Phillips. But not every program had a second option as good as junior Emma Strickland.
Referred to as the 1B pitcher by head coach Ken Morgan instead of the team’s second pitcher, Strickland split starts with Phillips last year and even won the Region 8-4A Pitcher of the Year Award. The question now is, can Strickland stretch her quality over a wider range of starts. Morgan certainly doesn’t doubt her.
“We lost a really good pitcher in Kinley Phillips, and that’s hard to replace. But that’s high school ball,” he said. “If we play good defense behind anybody we put out there, I feel good with our chances… Both of them [Strickland and Phillips] were explosive and got hitters out. Emma has a lot of fast twitch muscles and she really gets speeds up there for her size and she throws well.
“Really we just had 1A and 1A last year. Both of them had really great seasons, Emma had a lot of accolades. They’re both in an elite class of high school pitchers.”
For the rest of the story, see the August 1 edition of the Madison County Journal
SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Emma Strickland takes over the circle with relief from Lily Crane and Claire Strickland
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry