SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Red Raiders set championship goals despite losing four seniors

Losing four starting seniors from a championship season would curb the expectations of most fast pitch softball programs in the state. Not Madison County.
Head coach Ken Morgan believes his 2019 Red Raider squad can make another region title run, and even a run to Columbus, despite losing four very important players.
“I think our girls see the tradition in front of them,” Morgan said. “They realize the way we try to play the game. The attitude, effort and hustle all over the place, and doing all the little things right. It’s high school sports, so you know you’re going to have a lot of turnover.
Our girls continue to coming up [from middle school] and buying in. That’s the key. If they buy in and work hard, that’s what you want. If we can get the most out of our kids, we’ll be successful.”
For the rest of the story, see the August 1 edition of the Madison County Journal
