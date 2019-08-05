Due to a water main break in the 3000-4000 block of Old Hwy 441 and the loss of required pressure, City of Baldwin water customers in the Wynn Lake area and Old 441 south of the Apple Pie Ridge Road area are advised to boil any water to be used for human consumption in order to protect the public from a potential health hazard. All City of Baldwin water customers that have experienced water outages and or low water pressure are advised to boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food. The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boll. Customers should continue to boil their water until they are notified by the City of Baldwin Water Department that the water system has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption.
The City of Baldwin water department will post a notice when this boil water advisory has been lifted.
Water boil advisory in place in Baldwin
