Betty Coile Hix (8-3-2019)

COMER - Betty Coile Hix, 88, Comer, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Hix was born in Comer, on November 22, 1930, daughter of the late John M. Coile and the late Jessie Maxine Martin Coile. She was a seamstress having worked at Blue Bell in Comer and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Danielsville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. “Sonny” Hix; and brothers, Ronnie Coile and Martin T. “Buddy” Coile.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Joe Droll, Comer; grandson, Jared Droll, Comer; and sisters, Darlene Duncan and Connie Busby both of Comer.
Funeral service: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Trinty Baptist Church with the Revs. Robby Brown, Ben Smith and David Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in the Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery in Comer.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 5, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. Mrs. Hix will be placed in the church from 10:30 a.m. until funeral hour on Tuesday morning. The family is at the home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Mrs. Hix’s caregivers; Jared Droll, whom she took care of during his childhood, but as she got older, he took such great care of her; Susy Wright, Sandy Wright, Judy Hardman, Sandra Dalton; and for Cindy McKenehan, Brandy Tiller, Mary Ellen Howard, Nikki Wheeler with Inspiring Hospice.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
