MAYSVILLE - Jerry Grady Greenway, 84, Maysville, entered into rest Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Mr. Greenway was born in Maysville, a son of the late Charlie and Bessie Barnes Greenway, was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and successfully worked in used car sales for 55 years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Greenway is preceded by his wife, Betty Brookshire Greenway; sons, Roger Dale and Mike Greenway; sisters, Merle Ryder, Mary Grace Greenway and Bernice Greenway; and a brother, Dillard Greenway.
Survivors include a daughter, LaJuana Atkins and her husband Kenneth, Chatsworth; a son, Greg Greenway and his wife Cindy, Commerce; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, August, 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Mobley officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Park, Commerce. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Alex Greenway, Chris Johnson, Ted LaPointe, Bobby Ocamb, David Weir and Bill Moss. Boyd Strickland will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 5, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy.,, Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Jerry Grady Greenway (8-3-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry