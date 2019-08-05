Joseph Kyle Ward (7-28-2019)

DANIELSVILLE - Joseph Kyle Ward, 62, Danielsville, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Born in Atlanta, he was the son of Calvin Reese Ward Jr. and his wife, June and the late Kyla Paris Ward. Mr. Ward was an avid outdoorsman and had a passion for bow-hunting. He was a graduate of Young Harris College and also attended West Georgia University. Mr. Ward was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors in addition to his father and step-mother include one sister, Calvalyn McNamara, Fort Worth, Texas; four step-siblings, Christopher Rice, Los Angeles, Calif., Georganna Rice, Santa Barbara, Calif., Matthew Rice, Canton and Timothy Rice, Roswell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
