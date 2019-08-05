WAYCROSS - Deanna Gayle Robertson, 47, Waycross, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019.
Survivors include loved ones, Ray Johnson of 17 years; mother, Virginia Evans; children, Allyson Robertson, Lane Robertson and Anna Shelnutt; siblings, Donna Poe, Deborah Shelnutt, Ralph Hickox and Delores Todd; granddaughter, Jocelyn; many nieces, nephews and loving family members.
Ms. Robertson is preceded in death by her son, Austin Tyler Robertson; and father, Ralph Austin Hickox Sr.
Funeral service: Sunday August 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Frank Wood will be officiating. Interment to follow at Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday August 3, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements made by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga., 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Deanna Gayle Robertson (7-30-2019)
