Jane Frances Chandler (7-30-2019)

Jane Frances Chandler, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 30, 2019, in Gainesville.
She was born on October 31, 1935, in Atlanta, at Crawford Long Memorial Hospital to the late Albert Marvin and Margaret Scarborough Boyd. Jane (Priss) grew up in Atlanta attending school at North Fulton High School and Oglethorpe University. She danced ballet at her Aunt Jane’s dance studio and even performed at the Fox Theater. She was a librarian for North Fulton High School and did accounting and clerical work for various companies.
In 1958, she met the love of her life Harvey (Sonny Boy to his family) and they were married on December 20, 1958. They had 54 wonderful years together. They raised their four children in Atlanta and then later retired to the country at their property in Maysville. They were members of Haygood Memorial United Methodist Church and developed many lifelong friends in their Sunday school class. Family, church and friends were always the center of her life.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband Harvey Hinton Chandler and her brother Albert M. (Bubba) Boyd, Jr.
Jane is survived by her four children; Mary Margaret Chandler (Paul Steinichen), Elizabeth Rhines (Mark), Harvey Hinton Chandler, Jr. and Andrew Parks Chandler (Barbara); her grandchildren, Charlotte Jane Steinichen, Adam Boyd Steinichen, Julia Rhines Jeter (Russell), Peter Nelson Rhines (Lori), Christina Scarborough Rhines, Joseph Parks Chandler, Christina Marie Chandler; Hannah Claire Cantrell (Dustin), Hinton Parks Chandler, Nolan Conniff Chandler, and Catherine Amelia Chandler; and her great-grandchildren Erin Elizabeth Cantrell and Gabriel Benjamin Cantrell.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel.
Family to receive visitors: Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 1 p.m., before the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith Memory Chapel, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, Ga., 30680.
Send online condolences at www.smithmemorychapel.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to either The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia or Northeast Georgia Hospice at https://www.humanesocietyofnortheastgeorgia.org/tribute-gifts/ or https://www.themedicalcenterfoundation.org/donate/donationform/.
Jane Frances Chandler (7-30-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry