WINDER - Shelby Morris Swords, 75, Winder, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral service: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Winder with the Rev. Cheryl Cloar officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder.
Ms. Swords was born September 4, 1943, in Winder, to the late William Clinton Morris and Vinnie Patton. She worked at Winder Barrow Hospital as an LPN OB charge nurse. She played handbells in choir. Ms. Swords took pride in her yard and made the best chocolate cake ever. She was also a nurse at Winder-Barrow High School. Ms. Swords took pride in her medical knowledge and would have made a good doctor. Ms. Swords was a member at the First Christian Church of Winder
She is survived by her children, Greg Davenport; Kentucky, Phyllis Hansford and Michael, Comer, Erica Gregorio and Hugo, San Diego, Calif., and Jessica Burton and Eric, Winder; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lewis Swords and brother Grady Morris.
Shelby Morris Swords (8-2-2019)
