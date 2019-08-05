Kidnapping suspect killed after trying to pull knife

Braselton police were involved in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend during a search for a kidnapping suspect who allegedly pulled a knife on a woman in a previous incident.
The initial incident was reported to the Braselton Police Department on July 23. A woman came into the BPD to report a domestic violence incident.
She told officers that during her lunch break at a Broadway Ave. business, she was getting in her car when her ex-boyfriend, Aigon Andrew Wallace, 25, forced her into the passenger's seat.
According to the police report, Wallace drove her to a location in Gwinnett County and later dropped her off after an hour-and-a-half of driving, retrieved his vehicle and left the scene.
She told officers he had recently been released from jail and had a no-contact bond.
BPD officers took out warrants on Wallace for kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated stalking and issued a lookout for him on Aug. 2.
On Saturday, August 3, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the BPD to investigate an officer-involved shooting.
Officers were searching for Wallace and located him around 3 p.m. in a parked vehicle in a Kroger parking lot in Loganville.
"When officers made contact with Wallace, he attempted to flee and resisted arrest. An officer tackled him and during the altercation, Wallace attempted to draw two knives from his pockets. One officer fired during the incident, striking Wallace," according to the GBI.
Wallace was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center, but died from his wound.
Two knives were recovered at the scene.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.
