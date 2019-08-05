Steven James Pascucelli (8-3-2019)

COMMERCE - Steven James Pascucelli, 56, Commerce, died Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Mr. Pascucelli was born in New Haven, Conn., to the late Michael Salvatore and Eleanora Macisaac Pascucelli. Mr. Pascucelli was a radiation therapist, photographer, and a member of Maysville Baptist Church.
Mr. Pascucelli is survived by his wife, Leigh Massey Pascucelli, Commerce; daughter, Natalie Pascucelli, Commerce; son, Andrew Pascucelli, Commerce; brother, Mike Pascucelli; sisters, Lea Castori (Paul), Patti Pascucelli (John), and Mary Martinez (Chaz); aunt, Lorretta Schebell and her children, Gary, Mark, Janet and Kathy.
Memorial service: Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. from Maysville Baptist Church with Dr. Shane Roberson officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Maysville Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
