County commissioners to meet Aug. 5

Madison County commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5, in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on rezone matters, special use permits, etc. (Linda Fortson and Lamar Hughston)
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
CONSENT AGENDA
•Consider approving the 2020 food bank budget
•Consider approving the 2020 law library and clerk’s deed budgets
•Consider approving the 2020 sheriff’s office state seizure account and jail commission budgets
OLD BUSINESS
•Consider approving the 2020 Madison County budget resolution
NEW BUSINESS
•Consider property and casualty insurance policy
•Consider refunding $12,640.10 to Capital Resource Management for correction of title
•Consider approving 2019 and 2020 sheriff’s donation account budgets
•Discuss the 2019 millage rate
•Discuss amending the noise ordinance
•Discuss approving a beer and wine license application for Hwy. 29 Quick Stop Inc.
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed)
