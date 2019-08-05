Charles Robert Powell (8-1-2019)

Monday, August 5. 2019
HARTWELL - Charles Robert Powell, 63, Hartwell, died Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Charles was born in Athens to Herschel Powell and the late Peggy Powell.

In addition to his father he is survived by his children, Krystal Anderson, Bryson Powell (Ciara), Chris Powell; granddaughters, Skylah and Maycie Powell; and sisters, Beverly and Brenda.

Charles was retired from CertainTeed.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 2-4 P.M. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsvile, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
