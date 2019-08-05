Josephine M. Gaddis (8-4-2019)

COLBERT - Josephine M. Gaddis, 69, Colbert, passed away August 4, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Mary Maybelle Mcleroy; also preceded in death by her husband, Howard O. Gaddis Jr.
She was a member of Macedonia Holiness Church.
Funeral service: Friday August 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Holiness Church with the Rev. Kendall Calloway and Brother Jack Ross officiating. The body will lie in state from 10 until 11 a.m.
Family to receive friends: Thursday August 8, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Survivors include: son, Thomas (Ann) Gaddis; daughter, Betty (Terry) Smith; son, William (Jessica) Gaddis; brother, James Mcleroy; grandchildren, Brandon Horne, Taylor Horne, Ashley Smith, TJ (Tammy) Smith, Abigail Snyder and Kayli Snyder.
Pallbearers are: William Gaddis, TJ Smith, Randy Snyder, Austin Colley, Zach Hedgelon, Cody Calloway and Josh Eubanks
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
