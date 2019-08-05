Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office releases Jan.-June stats

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Monday, August 5. 2019
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released the following stats for January through June of this year:

•Sheriff’s budget, $1,997,524; expenditures, $973,313; remaining budget, $1,024,210
•Jail budget, $1,754,867; expenditures, $775,118; remaining budget, $979,035
•Animal control budget, $85,176; expenditures, $39,429; remaining budget, $45,746
•C.H.A.M.P.S. budget, $56,241; expenditures, $24,052; remaining budget, $32,188
•MC 9-1-1 budget, $830,574; $404,095 expenditures; $422,190 remaining budget
•Total budget, $4,724,382; expenditure, $2,216,008; remaining budget, $2,503,370
•Housing — jail generated revenues: $32,083
•Housing costs — $5,432 (2019), $7,592 (2018), $35,945 (2017), $114,784 (2016)
•Total arrests: 894
•Drug arrests: 124
•Total calls 12,532
•Arrest bookings: 840
•Released from jail: 870
•Average daily population: 96
•Total traffic citations: 1,175
•Seat belt violations: 21
•Child safety seat violations: 59
•Speeding 408 tickets (4 at 90-99 mph, at 100-plus mph)
•Written reports: 1,060
•Homicides: 1
•Armed robberies: 1
•Burglaries: 34
•Theft reports: 150
•Stolen vehicles: 9
•DUI arrests: 37
•Arson investigations: 3
•Traffic stops: 2,197
•Civil papers served: 312
•Accident reports 242
•New registered sex offenders: 6
•Stolen property reported: $81,933
•Property recovered: $73,920
•Jail work detail roadside pickup: 18,730 lbs. of trash, 83 tires, 3,842 cans, 1,598 bottles
•Total employees: 92
•Administration: Sheriff Michael Moore, Major Jeffrey Vaughn, Captain Jimmy Patton, Captain Kerry Vaughn, Captain Brenan Baird
•Sworn peace officers: 49
•Investigators: 7
•School resource officers: 7
•Patrol deputies: 21
•Civil officers: 2
•Code enforcement/animal control employees: 2
•Sworn jail division — transport/jail: 4
•Training division: 1
•Administrative assistants: 3
•Jailers: 27
•9-1-1 dispatchers: 14

Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.