The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released the following stats for January through June of this year:
•Sheriff’s budget, $1,997,524; expenditures, $973,313; remaining budget, $1,024,210
•Jail budget, $1,754,867; expenditures, $775,118; remaining budget, $979,035
•Animal control budget, $85,176; expenditures, $39,429; remaining budget, $45,746
•C.H.A.M.P.S. budget, $56,241; expenditures, $24,052; remaining budget, $32,188
•MC 9-1-1 budget, $830,574; $404,095 expenditures; $422,190 remaining budget
•Total budget, $4,724,382; expenditure, $2,216,008; remaining budget, $2,503,370
•Housing — jail generated revenues: $32,083
•Housing costs — $5,432 (2019), $7,592 (2018), $35,945 (2017), $114,784 (2016)
•Total arrests: 894
•Drug arrests: 124
•Total calls 12,532
•Arrest bookings: 840
•Released from jail: 870
•Average daily population: 96
•Total traffic citations: 1,175
•Seat belt violations: 21
•Child safety seat violations: 59
•Speeding 408 tickets (4 at 90-99 mph, at 100-plus mph)
•Written reports: 1,060
•Homicides: 1
•Armed robberies: 1
•Burglaries: 34
•Theft reports: 150
•Stolen vehicles: 9
•DUI arrests: 37
•Arson investigations: 3
•Traffic stops: 2,197
•Civil papers served: 312
•Accident reports 242
•New registered sex offenders: 6
•Stolen property reported: $81,933
•Property recovered: $73,920
•Jail work detail roadside pickup: 18,730 lbs. of trash, 83 tires, 3,842 cans, 1,598 bottles
•Total employees: 92
•Administration: Sheriff Michael Moore, Major Jeffrey Vaughn, Captain Jimmy Patton, Captain Kerry Vaughn, Captain Brenan Baird
•Sworn peace officers: 49
•Investigators: 7
•School resource officers: 7
•Patrol deputies: 21
•Civil officers: 2
•Code enforcement/animal control employees: 2
•Sworn jail division — transport/jail: 4
•Training division: 1
•Administrative assistants: 3
•Jailers: 27
•9-1-1 dispatchers: 14
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office releases Jan.-June stats
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry