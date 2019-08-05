Local elections to take place in all municipalities this year

Though it is an “off year” for major elections, there are a number of local elections and a county-wide SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sale Tax) referendum set for Nov. 5.
The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office sets the qualifying dates, times, and fees. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 5, 2019 election is Oct. 7. You may register to vote at the Madison County Registrar’s Office located at, 94 Spring Lake Drive, Danielsville.
•Carlton
Carlton has the mayor and two council seats up for grabs this year. Qualifying for these seats will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20 through Thursday, Aug. 22, 8 a.m. to noon at Carlton City Hall, 215 Seventh Street. The mayor’s position is currently held by Cynthia Hobbs a; city council Post 1, is held by David Seawright and Post 2 is held by Amanda Willis. They qualifying fee is $45 for mayor and $30 for the council seats.
•Colbert
The mayor’s position, currently held by Max Peck, and two council seats currently held by Tim Wyatt and Roger Fortson, are up for re-election in the city of Colbert this November. All positions are four-year terms in Colbert.
The qualifying fees are $122.60 for mayor and $49.93 for each council position. Elections will be held at the Colbert Depot.
Qualifying dates are Aug. 19 – 21, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at city hall with election superintendent Bruce Scogin.
•Comer
The city of Comer has the mayor’s position and two council seats up for re-election this year. The mayor’s seat is currently held by Jody Blackmon. The District 2 seat is currently held by Ron Farren and District 3’s seat is occupied by Howard Threlkeld.
The mayor’s seat is for a two-year term while council seats are four-year terms.
In addition, a Special Election regarding Sunday alcohol sales will also appear on the ballot for registered voters in all Comer districts.
Candidates for mayor must be at least 18 years of age, must be a resident of Comer and a registered voter, according to election superintendent Katie Crane. Qualifying will begin on Monday, Aug. 19, at 8:30 a.m. and will close on Friday Aug. 23, at 4:30 p.m. at Comer City Hall, 70 Hwy 72 East during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. each day).
Qualifying fees are $60 for mayor and $45 for each of the council seats.
Early voting for the Comer elections will be held in Danielsville at the Madison County Registrar’s office October14 – November 5, according to Crane. Absentee ballots will be available at the same location beginning Monday, October 14. Polls will be open in Comer on Election Day at the Comer Fire Hall, 169 Laurel Ave. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For questions, call Crane at 706-783-4552.
•Danielsville
In Danielsville, the mayor’s seat, currently held by Todd Higdon, council seat 1 currently held by Joe Federico and council seat 2, currently held by Libby Loftis are up for grabs. All seats are four-year terms.
Qualifying is $110.15 for the mayor’s seat and $79.38 for each council seat.
Qualifying will take place Monday, Aug. 19, beginning at 9 a.m. and end on Friday, Aug. 23, at noon at city hall. Candidates may qualify during the hours of 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.
All candidates must be a resident of the city for at least six months prior to the date of the November election, officials said.
•Hull
Hull will hold a special election to fill the unexpired council term of Rose Branson and a general election for the council position currently held by Yvonne Davenport. Qualifying fees are $19.50 each.
Qualifying will be held Aug. 19, 20 and 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hull Civic Center in Hull.
•Ila
The city of Ila will hold an election on Nov. 5, for the office of mayor and two council seats. Michael Coile currently holds the office of mayor and Troy Butler and Peggy Freeman currently hold the two council seats. Qualifying takes place at city hall on Aug. 20, 21, and 22 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and noon each of these days. Qualifying fees are $51 for mayor and $38.34 for each council seat.
Local elections to take place in all municipalities this year
