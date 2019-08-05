WINDER - Doris Cronic Cook, 97, Winder, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Winder. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ms. Cook was born June 16, 1922, in Winder, to the late Polk and Laura Stewart Manders. She was a lifelong resident of Winder and worked at Russell Nursing Home as an assistant.
She is survived by her children, Diane Gaddis, Braselton, Phyllis Cronic, Winder, Edward Cronic, Bethlehem, Lydia Cain, Dacula, and David Cronic, Lawrenceville; 13 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Arthur Cronic, and a daughter Rita C. Cronic.
Doris Cronic Cook (8-5-2019)
