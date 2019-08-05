BOC approves SPLOST resolution

Madison County residents will vote Nov. 5 on whether to continue a one-cent sales tax for local improvements.
County commissioners officially approved the division of an anticipated $13.3 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds Monday. Now the SPLOST resolution will go to the local Board of Elections for inclusion on the Nov. 5 ballot, which will also have a referendum on Sunday alcohol sales within the county.
The SPLOST breakdown includes: firefighting, $1,455,000; sheriff’s office, $885,000; recreation, $365,000; E-9-1-1, $905,000; EMS, $715,000; IDA, $1,620,000; old courthouse, $50,000; roads, $5,455,000; coroner, $60,000; facilities acquisition and renovation, $190,000.
This county allocation includes an agreement in principle to help the City of Danielsville upgrade its sewer system (which serves the county government and schools) with funding from the industrial authority’s portion of SPLOST.
Another $1.5 million is being allocated to the county’s municipalities based on town populations. That includes: Carlton, $135,783; Colbert, $310,172; Comer, $591,057; Danielsville, $294,197; Hull, $103,834; and Ila, $177,052.
COUNTY/CITY PAVING
In other matters Monday, the board discussed establishing a policy on how it will handle paving projects when part of a road is in city limits and kept up by a municipality, while another part of the same road is county-maintained and not in city limits. A county-maintained portion of Brickyard Road was recently paved, while the Comer portion wasn’t. Should the county pay the $45,000 to pave that portion? Should the city pay? Should there be some sort of collaborative arrangement? There were no conclusions drawn Monday, but the group agreed that it needs to have a clear set of guidelines on how paving is handled when a road includes sections that are within and outside of city limits. They agreed to discuss this at a future meeting.
FINANCE DIRECTOR AUTHORITY
The board also talked about the pros and cons of giving the county finance director the authority to move budget items from one line item to another without getting approval first from the county commissioners. This is not to include salaries. Chairman John Scarborough said this will eliminate year-end budget amendments and provide auditors with a clearer picture of money transfers. Commissioner Derek Doster voiced some skepticism about changing, saying it could potentially open the door for mischief unless certain safeguards are put in place. The group agreed to seek advice from its auditors on how to handle this potential move.
TRAFFIC AT HULL-SANFORD
Commissioners Lee Allen and Theresa Bettis talked about their desire to see the speed limit reduced on Hwy. 106 at Hull-Sanford Elementary School. They noted that it’s dangerous to have cars dropping off kids in close proximity to motorists traveling with a 55 mph speed limit. The group will seek assistance from the Georgia Department of Transportation in getting the speed limit lowered.
OTHER BUSINESS
Madison County Library Director Jennifer Ivey presented the board with her quarterly report about the library. She noted that there were 70 adult programs with 645 people attending between April and June. During that same time, there were 100 youth programs with 2,754 attending.
Former magistrate judge Harry Rice addressed commissioners Monday, asking them not to make any cuts to the sheriff’s office or the food bank. He said he became very familiar in his job with the hard work the sheriff’s department performs. He also said that the food bank is a vital resource for those in need in Madison County.
BOC approves SPLOST resolution
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry