BUFORD - Elizabeth “Betti” Therese Walker, 92, Buford, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at The Oaks of Braselton, surrounded by her family.
Funeral Mass: Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Father Eric Hill will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
Mrs. Walker was born December 23, 1926, to the late Joseph Isaiah and Jewell Margaret Walker in Dallas, Texas. She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and retired from Mary Kay, where she was a director.
Mrs. Walker is survived by her children, Stephanie Walker, Flowery Branch, Glenn Walker, Lafayette, La., Terri Walker, Clearwater, Fla., Elizabeth “Bee” Russom, Savannah, Kevin Walker, Fremont, Calif., Colleen Olmstead, Buford, and Sean Walker, Jefferson; grandchildren, Jonathan Walker, Erin Walker, Megan Olmstead, Shannon Olmstead, Christopher Russom, Andrew Russom, Savannah Walker, Alexis Walker and Noah Walker; and great-grandchildren, Adele Olmstead and Walter Munn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton “Tex” George Walker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amigos for Christ Missions, c/o Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 6439 Spout Springs Rd., Flowery Branch, Ga., 30542 or Carmelite Sisters, 11 W. Back St., Savannah, Ga., 31419.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Pkwy., Flowery Branch, Ga., 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Elizabeth “Betti” Therese Walker (8-5-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry