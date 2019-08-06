SOFTBALL: Red Raiders rout Hart County in season opener

If you had doubts about how ready the 2019 Madison County softball team was for the start of the 2019 season, you immediately got your answer Tuesday night at Hart County.
The Red Raiders opened the non-region contest with eight runs before registering their third out. After some drama on defense in the first two innings, the team settled back down and piled on another seven runs to blow out the Bulldogs 15-3.
Lily Crane started the game and picked up the first win of the season. She started a trend other players new to prominent varsity roles. She added three hits and three RBI’s at the plate. Gracie Nix drove in three runs in her first start, while Skylar Minish had a perfect three-for-three day with two RBI’s in hers. Jorga Huntsinger added a single and a RBI as well on her only at bat.
For the rest of the story, see the August 8 edition of the Madison County Journal
