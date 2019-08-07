Qualifying nears for Nov. 5 election

Braselton and Hoschton both have seats up for grabs in this year's election. Details include:
BRASELTON
Two council seats are up for election this year in Braselton.
Qualifying for those seats will be held Monday, Aug. 19, beginning at 9 a.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 4:30 p.m. at Braselton Town Hall.
Qualifying fees are $180.
Seats up for election are:
•Council seat, District 1 — currently held by Becky Richardson.
•Council seat, District 3 — currently held by Tony Funari
HOSCHTON
Qualifying for two Hoschton City Council seats will be held Monday, Aug. 19, beginning at 8:30 a.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 4:30 p.m.
Seats up for election are city council Post 5 and Post 6, currently held by Susan Powers and Mindi Kiewert, respectively.
The qualifying fee is $18.
Qualifying will be held at Hoschton City Hall, 79 City Sq., Hoschton.
