Qualifying nears for Nov. 5 election

BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, August 7. 2019
Braselton and Hoschton both have seats up for grabs in this year's election. Details include:

BRASELTON

Two council seats are up for election this year in Braselton.

Qualifying for those seats will be held Monday, Aug. 19, beginning at 9 a.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 4:30 p.m. at Braselton Town Hall.

Qualifying fees are $180.

Seats up for election are:

•Council seat, District 1 — currently held by Becky Richardson.

•Council seat, District 3 — currently held by Tony Funari

HOSCHTON

Qualifying for two Hoschton City Council seats will be held Monday, Aug. 19, beginning at 8:30 a.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 4:30 p.m.

Seats up for election are city council Post 5 and Post 6, currently held by Susan Powers and Mindi Kiewert, respectively.

The qualifying fee is $18.

Qualifying will be held at Hoschton City Hall, 79 City Sq., Hoschton.
