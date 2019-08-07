Qualifying nears for Nov. 5 election

Qualifying is coming up for the General Election, set Nov. 5.
Commerce will hold elections for both its city council and school board this year, along with a special election to fill an unexpired school board position.
Qualifying for the general election and special election will be held at Commerce City Hall, 27 Sycamore Street, Commerce, beginning on Monday, Aug. 19, at 8:30 a.m. and ending on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 4:30 p.m.
Commerce City Council seats up for election include:
•Mayor — currently held by Clark Hill
•City council seat, Ward III — currently held by Mark Fitzpatrick
•City council seat, Ward IV — Bobby Redmon
•City council seat, Ward V — Johnny Eubanks
The qualifying fee for the mayor's position is $126 and the fee for the council positions is $81.
Commerce Board of Education seats up for election are:
•School board, District III — Bill Davis
•School board, District IV — Rodney Gary
•School board, District V — Paul Sargent
•Special election school board, District II — for the unexpired term of Kyle Moore.
The qualifying fee for school board seats is $72.
